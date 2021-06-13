Zen Protocol (ZP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

