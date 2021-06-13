Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

