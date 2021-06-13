Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.