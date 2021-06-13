Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

