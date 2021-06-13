Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.