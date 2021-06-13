Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 17,545 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,033 shares of company stock valued at $46,039,170. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

