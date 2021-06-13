ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $182,090.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00169066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00192758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.01171553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.02 or 1.00069847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

