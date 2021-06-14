-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $295.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.77. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.