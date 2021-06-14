-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

