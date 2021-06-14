$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.