$0.16 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BGC Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock remained flat at $$6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,310. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

