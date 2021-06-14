$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $1,051,336. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 2,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.