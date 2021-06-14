$0.27 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

