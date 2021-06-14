$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,161. The stock has a market cap of $552.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

