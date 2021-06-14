-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.33 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25.

Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

