$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,915. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.74. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

