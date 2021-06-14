$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. 2,683,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

