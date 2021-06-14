-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.01. 1,161,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

