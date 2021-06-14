-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Immunic by 111.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 31.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. Immunic has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $28.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.