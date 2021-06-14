$1.13 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

