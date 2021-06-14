$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

