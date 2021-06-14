$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 649,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

