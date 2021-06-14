$1.52 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 62,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

