$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.90. Rogers reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

NYSE ROG traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.01. Rogers has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

