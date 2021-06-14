1,021 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $176.40 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

