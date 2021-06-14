1,085,000 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,085,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Macerich by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

