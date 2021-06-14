1,128 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $223.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.