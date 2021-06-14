121,200 Shares in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRHM. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CRH Medical by 3,935.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Monday. CRH Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

