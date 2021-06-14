1,220 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

