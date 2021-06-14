12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,317 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 7.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $37,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. 6,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

