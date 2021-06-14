12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 3.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. 83,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

