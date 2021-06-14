13,500 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

