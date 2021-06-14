1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,651 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ManTech International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

