1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $9,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $5,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $4,879,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

YELL opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

YELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

