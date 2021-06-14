$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $18.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.86 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

VAPO traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 250,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 907.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.