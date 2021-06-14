21,830 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNK opened at $18.79 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

