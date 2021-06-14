$225.43 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $225.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.46 million to $227.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $854.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

