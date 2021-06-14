22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet Sells 125,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
