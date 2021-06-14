22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet Sells 125,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.