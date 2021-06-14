23,736 Shares in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

