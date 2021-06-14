$280.03 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $280.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,272. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

