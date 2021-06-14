$360.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $360.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

