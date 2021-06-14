3,994 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

