3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $202.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

