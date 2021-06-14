4,009 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

