$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $41.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.86 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CATC traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.33. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.