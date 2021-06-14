$45.93 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $45.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.98 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

