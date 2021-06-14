500 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWEB opened at $45.08 on Monday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.