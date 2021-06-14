$617.60 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report $617.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.98 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,491. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,625 shares of company stock worth $3,020,028 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 182.5% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.