$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on EXFO shares. National Bankshares cut EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

EXFO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 70,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

