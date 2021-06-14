$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $73.45 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several research firms have commented on BGSF. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

BGSF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million and a P/E ratio of 202.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.